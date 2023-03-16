Robert T. "Hank" Fravel was born to Trovilla T. Fravel and Mildred Royer Fravel on Aug. 14, 1930. He died peacefully at home on March 11, 2023.
Hank attended Harrisonburg City Schools and was a proud member of the Harrisonburg High School Blue Streaks football team under coach Claude Warren. His love of football led him to coach the Midget League North football team of the Harrisonburg Department of Parks and Recreation for many years. He owned and operated Fravel’s Cities Service from 1958 to 1966. After selling the business, he worked as head mechanic for Shenandoah Valley Poultry. The last years of his working career were at Truck Enterprises as a parts salesman.
On Aug. 20, 1948, he married Betty Senger and enjoyed 74 years of marriage. He was a die-hard fan of the Washington Redskins and the Washington Nationals; watching their games faithfully in the basement “stadium” of his house. Although not an alumnus of Slippery Rock University, he was a faithful follower of their football program. Hank was also a proud charter member of Victory Fellowship Church and a life member of Harrisonburg Elks Lodge No. 450.
He is survived by his wife, Betty; and daughters, Susan Lamb (Carl) of Harrisonburg and Deborah Lewis (Bernie) of Winchester. He also leaves five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, JoEllen; brothers, Jack Fravel and John Fravel and sisters, Mary Clayton and Helen Stroop.
A reception and time of sharing will take place in the fellowship hall of Victory Fellowship Church on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at noon.
Donations in Hank’s memory may be made to Sentara Hospice, 871 MLK Jr. Way, Suite 203, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Victory Fellowship Church, 3206 Limestone Lane, Dayton, VA 22821.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
