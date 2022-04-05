Robert T. Wise
Robert “Bob” Theodore Wise, 77, of Fort Defiance, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022.
Bob was born Oct. 9, 1944, in Staunton, a son of the late Arland Wilson and Audrey (Hollen) Wise. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Helen (Hart) Wise, whom he was married to for 52 years.
Bob was a member of the first graduating class of Fort Defiance High School in 1963. He held many jobs in trucking, was a beef farmer, and retired from DuPont in Waynesboro after 23 years of service. Bob’s true passion and love was being on his farm with his cattle and his dog, Coco. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, including taking them for rides on “The Mule” through his fields. He was active in Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church, volunteering on the Summerlee Mission Project for many years.
Bob was a past president of the New Hope Ruritans and served on the board of directors at the New Hope Telephone Company. He could build anything and was known for helping any neighbor or stranger in need. Bob was always honest, hardworking, and fundamentally prepared for anything. Bob was a devoted father, grandfather, and community volunteer; he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Susan Wise Whittle and her husband, Ran, and their son, Tyler, of Oakton, Va., Dr. Barbara Wise and her husband, Dr. Brian Krakover, and their children, Jacob, Grant and Max of Fayetteville, N.C., and Marcus Wise of Fort Defiance and his daughter, Audrey, and her mother, Annie Mathot; siblings, Betty Wise Hanger of Virginia Beach, Dr. John Wise and his wife, Wanda, of Staunton, and Virginia Coleman of Salem; a sister-in-law, Glenna Cleveland and her husband, James, of Nellysford; numerous special nieces and nephews, including Tracy and Joe Sherrill, Derek and C.J. Wise, Christy Wise, Brad Hanger, Michael and Donna Golladay, Greg and Amber Cleveland and Teresa and Steve Thompson; and his close friend and companion, Marie McLaughlin.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church.
A private family graveside service will be conducted in Edgewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church Summerlee Project, 4517 Rockfish Road, Grottoes, VA 24441 or the New Hope Ruritan Club, 691 Battlefield Road, Fort Defiance, VA 24437.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
