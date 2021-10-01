Robert W. ‘Bob’ Collier
Robert W. “Bob” Collier, 85, of Shenandoah, passed away Sept. 28, 2021, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville. Mr. Collier was born April 18, 1936, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Charles “Charlie” Collier and Ella Meadows Collier.
He loved to hunt game and mushrooms, enjoyed fishing and always had a wonderful garden. He was a brick mason for many years.
On Nov. 27, 1958, he married Shirley Juanita (May) Collier, who preceded him in death on May 1, 2010. He was the last of 10 children. He is survived by a son, Robert W. “Rob” Collier II and wife, Laura, both of Shenandoah; grandchildren, Kyle, Colton, Destiny and Cierra; one great-grandchild, Willow; and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Shenandoah Rescue Squad, 544 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Online condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Homes Inc. Harrisonburg/Elkton.
