Robert Wayne Cook, 70, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Harrison House.
He was born in Harrisonburg on July 21, 1950, and was the son of the late Clay and Lois (Byrd) Cook.
Robert is survived by his sister, Paula J. Cook, of Texarkana, Texas; three nieces, Amber Owens, Tiffany Cullers and Sarah Morgan, and two nephews, Clay Morgan and Christopher McKinsey.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pamela McKinsey.
Burial will be private.
