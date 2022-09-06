Robert Wayne Roadcap, 57, of Timberville, died Sept. 3, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville as a result from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
He was born April 2, 1965, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Kermit Wayne and Linda Shoemaker Roadcap of Timberville.
He was a service writer for Route 11 Automotive. He was a member of the New Market Eagles and Opal Hunt Club. Robert was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and loved car racing and drag racing.
Surviving are a sister, Crystal Collins and husband, Randy, of Broadway; two nieces, Morgan Cox and husband, Justen, of Keezletown and Brookelyn Collins of Broadway; his fiancée, Kimberly Dinges and her daughter, Lexie, of Stanley; and many friends.
A funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday at Broadway Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Linville Creek Cemetery in Broadway.
Friends may pay their respects and sign a guest book Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.