Robert William “Bobby” Price, 83, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away May 18, 2022, at Sentara RMH. He was born July 23, 1938, in Harrisonburg to the late James T. and Lacy Virginia Gentry Price.
Bobby worked in maintenance at Rockingham Memorial Hospital and was a member of the Pentecostal Church. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1958 to 1962.
On Jan. 7, 1962, he married the former Doris Marie Crawford, who preceded him in death May 17, 2020.
Surviving are his two daughters, Teresa Crawford of Timberville and Charity Ramsey of Broadway; two sisters, Phyllis Joseph of Hinton and Rachel Derrow of New Market; 15 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Three daughters, Lana Jean Nieswander, Sherry Lynn Price and Sharon Marie Price Ramsey; and three sons, Steven, Dennis and Randy Smith, preceded Bobby in death.
A funeral service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the Grandle Funeral Home Chapel in Broadway. The burial will follow at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign a guest book Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
