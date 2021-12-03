Robert William “Bud” Orebaugh, 79, of Broadway, VA, passed away on December 1, 2021, at Sentara RMH in Harrisonburg.
He was born on September 10, 1942, in Rockingham County to the late Saylor Joseph and Jennie Irene Gordon Orebaugh.
He retired as a custodian from Rockingham County Public Schools and previously worked at Allen’s Bestway and Whitmore's Grocery Store. He was a member of the Shekhinah Tabernacle in Broadway. Robert was a faithful husband and friend to many.
On December 29, 1979, he married the former Wyoma Helmick who survives.
Also surviving is his sister, Shirley Whetzel of Broadway and a number of nieces and nephews.
Three sisters, Martha Runion, Mary Whitmer, and Hilda Mitchell preceded him in death.
Pastor Bob Sutherland will conduct a graveside service Saturday at 3 PM at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook Friday 10 AM to 7 PM and Saturday from 9 AM to 12 PM at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be made at www.grandlefuneralhome.com
