Robert William Kimble
Robert William Kimble, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at his home. Mr. Kimble was born May 16, 1948, in Elkins, W.Va., and was a son of the late Carl and Bonnie Kimble.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Lynn (Morris) Kimble. He is also survived by a daughter, Misty Kimble and companion, Stanley Fitzwater, along with four grandchildren, Dakota Kimble-Curry, Justin Kimble-Curry, Waylon Fitzwater and Wade Fitzwater; three more children, Sherri, Shelly, and Robbie Burrows of South Carolina, and their four children; a sister, Penny Longville and husband, Richard, and brother, Arthur Stewart.
Robert was preceded in death by his son, Derek William Kimble; brother, Lee Willard Young, and sister, Carolyn Daff.
It was his wishes to be cremated and no formal services are scheduled at this time.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
