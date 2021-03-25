Robert Wilson Saufley was born Dec. 22, 1930, in Mount Meridian, Va., and died March 23, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg.
He was one of 10 children of Edna (Craun) and Floyd Nelson Saufley. He married Betty (Begoon) Saufley on July 1, 1950, who died on Oct. 16, 2020. They have three children, Danny Saufley, Robbie Saufley and wife, Charlotte, and Cindy Barnett and husband, Bill. They also have six grandchildren, Marcia, Duane and wife, Paige, Kristina and husband, Will, Jason and wife, Amanda, Sarah and husband, Geoff, and Rebecca and husband, Nate. There are 10 great-grandchildren, Meg, Will, Bailey, Lola, Leah, Kai, Willow, Jack, Alex, and Kate.
Bob is also survived by brothers, Carl Saufley and wife, Kitty, and Richard Saufley and wife, Anne; three brothers-in-law, Lonnie Crotts, Shirley Smith and Jimmy Begoon and wife, Barbara; and two sisters-in-law, Sue Saufley and Martha Saufley.
Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Ruth, Nelson, Warren, Paul, Tom, Harry and Mary Margaret.
Bob was a plant engineer at Victor Metals Corporation. He loved riding his Gold Wing motorcycle and working in his shop. He and Betty ran a camp for the family called B&B Camp and enjoyed playing Rook with family and friends. He loved everything involved with steam engines, trains, and completely restored a motor grader which was featured in Steam Engine Magazine and later bought by a collector. Bob loved his genealogy and spent many years researching and visiting homes and sites connected with his family. In his later years, he and Betty loved to go for a ride, and his family learned so much on those rides.
In lieu of flowers, please take someone who cannot drive on a ride throughout the beautiful countryside to learn about their past and the sites that they know so much about.
There will be a private graveside celebration of Bob's life presided by The Rev. Ed Pruitt.
The family would like to thank Bellaire for all the support and excellent care given to both parents.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
