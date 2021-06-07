Roberta “Betty” Elizabeth Blood, 97, of Rockingham County, Va., formerly of Gaithersburg, Md., passed away Friday, June 4, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She had resided at White Birch Communities for the past several years. She was born Dec. 1, 1923, in Frederick, Md., to the late Robert Eugene Davis and Violet Elizabeth King Davis.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Dexter Blood, in 1978. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, James Davis and Hugh Davis.
Betty and her husband owned and operated a jewelry and gift shop in Gaithersburg for many years. She later worked in administration for Bechtel Engineering from where she retired in her early eighties.
Betty is survived by four sons, Roland Blood (Susan), Lester Blood (Rosemary), George Blood (Alma) and Tracy Blood (Kathy); two daughters, Karen Malone (Jonathan) and Jane Ernst (Alan); 13 grandchildren, Kirsten Christiansen, McKenna Williams, Christopher Blood, Franklin Blood, Sean Malone, Shannon Palmer, Kendall Truman, Geoffrey Ernst, Sheena Ernst, Anthony Blood, Vicky Blood, Eric Couturier and Madeline Powell and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Interment will be private at Forest Oak Cemetery in Gaithersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
