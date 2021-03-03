Roberta ‘Bobbie Ann’ Pence Lawson
Roberta “Bobbie Ann” Pence Lawson, 56, of Elkton, passed away March 1, 2021, at her home after an 18-month battle with glioblastoma (brain cancer). She was born April 18, 1964, and was the daughter of Robert Carroll Pence and wife, Darlene, and the late Ellen Louise Lam and husband, Carl.
Bobbie Ann grew up in the Fleeburg area in Shenandoah. She loved camping at Smith Mountain Lake, riding on the boat with her dogs, Otis, Mabel and Abby. She loved her daughter and grandchildren and if she wasn’t with her family she was on the lake.
She is survived by her husband, Sterling Lee Lawson Jr., who was by her side for 26 years; daughter, Vanessa Lynn Howdyshell Roach and husband, Anthony “Tater”; half sisters, Carletta Life and husband, Brad, of Elkton, Stephanie King and husband, David, of Penn Laird and Ashley Baldwin and husband, Matt, of Chesapeake, Va.; and granddaughters, Haley Dawn Morris, Jordan Faith Morris and companion, Alex.
A private graveside service will be held at the family cemetery in Sandy Bottom with Sterling Lee Lawson Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Sandy Bottom Pentecostal Holiness Church but may stop by anytime to pay their respects at the church.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
