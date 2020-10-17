Roberta Ellen Shifflett, 81, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She was born Oct. 31, 1938, to the late William and Daphene Smallwood Tippett.
Roberta enjoyed watching NASCAR races, her favorite driver being Chase Elliott. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling. She was known for her wit and loved a challenge.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Roosevelt Shifflett; a son, Glenn Michael Pickerel; a daughter, Terri Lynn Shifflett; two brothers, John Paul Tippett and William Butch Tippett, and a sister, Daphene Jones.
She is survived by her sons, Steve Shifflett and wife, Tina, and Robert Shifflett and girlfriend, Angie; a daughter, Karla Dicks; 10 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Friends may visit the family at the homeplace.
Condolences may be shared with the family at kygers.com.
