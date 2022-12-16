Roberta Jane Ware, 61, formerly of Harrisonburg, passed away December 14, 2022, at King’s Daughters Community Health and Rehabilitation in Staunton. Born April 9, 1961, in Harrisonburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Janet Lambert Brown. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia Lynn Ware in 2009 and boyfriend, Larry G. Meadows.
Surviving are her son, Ernest Ware and wife, Elizabeth of Broadway; sisters, Phyllis Morris and husband, Don of Port Republic, Carolyn Brown and Barbara Brown, both of Harrisonburg; brother, Robert “Junior” Brown of Harrisonburg; grandchild, Kadin Ware and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Pleasant Church of Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
