Roberta Virginia Miller Whetzel, 88, a resident of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Whetzel was born July 5, 1932, in Rockingham County, and was a daughter of the late Russell Frederick and Virgie Viola Fulk Miller.
On July 19, 1969, she married Wayne Lee Whetzel, who survives.
Also surviving are her children, Carolyn M. Sager, Lennis L. Sager, Barbara J. Whetzel and husband, Earl, Wesley L. Whetzel and wife, Shanda, all of Broadway; siblings, Mary Kisemore and husband, Roger, of Quicksburg, Alice Hottinger, Jane Hook and husband, John, of Timberville; 12 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Whetzel was preceded in death by two sons, Charles “Billy” Sager and Dennis Dean Sager.
At her request, the body was cremated and all services will be private.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
