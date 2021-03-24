Robin Elizabeth Powell
Robin Elizabeth Powell, 60, of Waynesboro, Va., passed away March 19, 2021, at her home. She was born Aug. 23, 1960, in Harrisonburg, Va., to Paul Edward Armentrout and the late Grace Elizabeth Armentrout.
Robin is survived by her husband, David Lyle Powell, and a daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Thompson and husband, Zachary. She is also survived by her father, Paul Edward Armentrout; and three brothers, Kent Edward Armentrout and wife, Melinda, Kerry Dane Armentrout and wife, Sharon, and Terry Lane Armentrout and wife, Karen. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Robin was a graduate of Broadway High School class of 1978. She studied at Blue Ridge Community College prior to receiving her bachelor’s degree from Ferrum College. After several years of mission work in Mexico through the United Methodist Church, she received a master’s degree from Eastern Mennonite University. On April 6, 1991, she married David Lyle Powell, who survives. Robin was employed as a teacher and at various churches as a church program director.
Pastor Don Gibson will conduct a funeral service Thursday, March 25, at 1:00 p.m. at Basic United Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Va. The casket will be open prior to the start of the funeral service. Per CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required. Following the funeral, a graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the Fellowship Community Cemetery, 680 Fellowship Road, Harrisonburg, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Basic United Methodist Church, 489 N. Winchester Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22908.
McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.