Robin Lynn Estep
Robin Lynn Estep, 64, of Harrisonburg, passed away Jan. 16, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Robin was born Jan. 6, 1957, in Harrisonburg, the daughter of the late Charles Clinton Ray and Alma Blanche Ray.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Ray, and sisters, Wanda McCoy and Sharon Hottinger.
She is survived by her son, Richard Lee “Rick” Estep, Jr. and his wife, Kristin Estep; sister, Carolyn Earls and husband, Roy Earls; and two granddaughters, Riley and Abigail Estep.
Robin was an animal lover and rescued many furry children over the years. She had a big heart and was always generously helping others despite not having much herself.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choosing, the ASPCA, Humane Society, or Mercy House.
A celebration of her life will be planned for later this spring/summer.
