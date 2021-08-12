Roderick E. Warner, 83, peacefully went to meet his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Aug. 7, 2021. He was a resident of Mount Crawford, Va. He was born Dec. 26, 1937, to the late William and Iona (Calkins) Warner of East Worcester, N.Y.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Florence (Fancher) Warner. In addition, he is survived by his children, Lynette (Randy) Inman, Mount Crawford, Va., Gretchen (Edward) Rossley, Bovina, N.Y., Anita (John) Coomber, New Castle, Pa., and Paul (Heather Smith) Warner, Franklin, N.Y. He left a legacy to his 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his brother, William Warner.
Rod lived out his faith and was a devoted husband and father. He was a meat manager for 33 years at Grand Union in Delhi, N.Y. He was a tire business owner, served as a volunteer fireman for the Delhi Fire Department, he was a driver for Country Club Chevrolet and volunteered for South Central C.O.P.S. for Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Fla., and most recently attended Crosslink Community Church. He enjoyed hunting, yardwork, and spending time with loved ones. Often his sense of humor came through at unexpected times.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sept. 4, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Crosslink Community Church, 4904 S. Valley Pike, Rockingham, Va.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International Processing Center, PO Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or First Choice Home Health & Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg VA 22802.
