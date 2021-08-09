Rodger Lee Shifflett, 63, of Elkton, after years of chronic pain, was received into the loving arms of Jesus Aug. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Rodger was born May 9, 1958, in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late H. Lewis and Odessa Monger Shifflett.
He was a 1976 graduate of Elkton High School and the Staunton School of Cosmetology. Rodger worked at Rockingham Memorial Hospital, retiring due to his disability. Rodger was an avid gardener and loved doing research on many things, including flowers, especially orchids, and raised a variety of parrots and parakeets for many years. Rodger was a devoted husband, loving brother and great friend, who will be missed by all those who loved him.
On June 28, 1986, he married Wilma Darlene (Billhimer) Shifflett, who survives. Also surviving are a sister, Bonnie Hensley and husband, Randy, of Elkton; lifelong friend, who was like a brother to him, Neil Mowbray of Elkton; numerous cousins, nieces, nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family will celebrate his life privately at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton.
Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.