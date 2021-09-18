Rodger Martin Lawson
Rodger Martin Lawson, 80, a resident of Singers Glen, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.
Mr. Lawson was born on Jan. 7, 1941, in Singers Glen, Va., and was a son of the late John Martin and Camsie Mae Foltz Lawson. Mr. Lawson retired from the United States Marine Corps as a Master Sergeant after serving two tours in Vietnam. During his time in the Marine Corps, he served on the recovery ships for the Apollo 11 & 12 missions. After retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked as an over the road trucker. His last job was at Johnson’s Trucking. He served as a trustee of Singers Glen Cemetery and as a deacon at Singers Glen Baptist Church. Mr. Lawson was known as a kindhearted person and a hard worker. He enjoyed watching birds in his backyard and classic cars. He was a member of Singers Glen Baptist Church.
On Dec. 26, 1960, he married Beverly Ann Lawson, who preceded him in death on July 19, 2021.
Also surviving are his daughters, Donna Burgoyne and husband, Larry, of Dayton, and Brenda Lawson Burgoyne and husband, Lee, of Singers Glen; son-in-law, Glenn Dove of Singers Glen; grandchildren, Mary Cifers and husband, Mike, Steven Burgoyne and wife, Danae, Wesley Burgoyne and wife, Ashley, Tyler Burgoyne and wife, Kelsey, and Justin Dove; siblings, Patsy Kruegler and husband, Brian, of Strasburg, Robyn Griffith, of Woodstock, and Cindy Foltz and husband, Earl, of Mount Crawford; a sister-in-law, Joyce Lawson, of Harrisonburg, and great-grandchildren, Tristan, Lexi, Ryan, Carson, Adrienne, Daniel, Andrew and Abigail.
In addition to his parents and wife, Rodger was preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Sue Dove; siblings, Donnie Lawson, Ronnie Lawson, and Danny Lawson, and a brother-in-law, Pete Griffith.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pastor Paul Glovier will conduct a funeral service on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Singers Glen Cemetery.
Friends may begin to visit the funeral home Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Singers Glen Volunteer Fire Company at P.O. Box 373 Singers Glen, VA 22850.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
