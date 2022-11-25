Rodger Olin Stearn, 71, of Harrisonburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Stearn was born October 5, 1951, in Harrisonburg, Va. and was the son of the late Richard Lee and Ann J. Showalter Stearn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Phillips Stearn.
Rodger was a member of Harrisonburg Mennonite Church and retired from the Harrisonburg Postal Service. He also did custodial work for the church and helped with the homeless ministry.
He is survived by a daughter, Christina Ann Stearn and her boyfriend, Nick, as well as two brothers, John Stearn and Winton “Claude” Stearn.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.