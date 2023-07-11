Rodney Craig Bolton
Rodney Craig Bolton, 67, of Harrisonburg, passed away July 8, 2023, at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
Mr. Bolton was born July 9, 1955, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late George William “Bill” Bolton and Frances Taylor Bolton.
He graduated from Turner Ashby High School and briefly worked at WHSV/WSVA. He loved to go camping, especially at Natural Chimneys, and enjoyed astronomy. He loved meeting his special group of friends at the Dayton Farmers Market weekly. It meant a lot to him to be a part of the group. He retired from the Daily News-Record after many years of service.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by special grandparents, Glen and Velma Harr and most recently his beloved dog, Orion. He is survived by a sister, Pat Orebaugh and husband, Donnie, of Dayton; a niece, Angela Phillips and husband, Jeff, of Mount Crawford; great-nephew, Bryce Phillips of Mount Crawford; great-niece, Abby Phillips of Mount Crawford; and many friends and cousins.
All services will be private.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Harrisonburg Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
