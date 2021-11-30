Rodney Lou "Willy" "Skeeter" Sampson, 64, of Dayton, finished his journey here on earth on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021.
He was born in Harrisonburg on July 6, 1957, and was a son of the late Theodore Raymond and Wyoma Ruth (Dove) Sampson.
Willy worked for US Cold Storage in Harrisonburg and had worked at Holly Farms. Rodney loved the outdoors and could be seen out and about during any season He was known for rattlesnake hunting and was an outdoorsman enjoying fishing, camping, picking berries, ginseng, and asparagus. He loved sharing his bounty with others. Rodney will be remembered as a kind and caring person with a big heart, who never met a stranger.
He was united in marriage on Aug. 24, 1984, to Doris Jean "Pee Wee" (Minnick) Sampson, who preceded him in death on March 23, 2003.
He is survived by his son, Denver "Denny" Sampson of Dayton; a stepdaughter, Holly Owens of Bridgewater; three stepsons, Eddie Miller of Hinton, Jeff Miller of Crimora and Randy Miller and wife, Tammy, of Broadway; a sister, Jean Cyhanick of Alum Bridge, W.Va.; four brothers, Allen Kirkpatrick of Hoffman, Minn., Dale Sampson of Keezletown, Jay Bee Sampson of Bridgewater and Juan Sampson of Greenville, Va. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; one great-grandson and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his companion, Erma Tumer.
Friends are invited to the home any time Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, to celebrate the life of Rodney Sampson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2008 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
