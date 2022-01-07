Rodney Lyonel Lam, 59, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 4, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Aug. 17, 1962, to the late Ray William and Ella Ree Lam.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Lam.
Rodney worked for Greenwood Inc. doing construction. He was a lifetime resident of the Valley and a member of Mt. Pleasant Church. He loved hunting, raising chickens and riding his motorcycle. Rodney was a hard worker and loving man who loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed by all who knew him.
On July 25, 1987, he married Tammy Lisa Dean, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters, Tabitha Workman and husband, Adam, Jessica Lam and fiancé, Dylan Dove; brothers, Wade Lam and wife, Charlotte, Neal Lam, Jeff Lam and wife, Mae; sisters, Deloris Lacey, Karen Hensley and husband, Mark, Lorene Hammer and husband, Allen, Ellen Wiseman and husband, Preston; grandchildren, Grayson and Dustin Workman, River Dove and numerous friends, family and co-workers.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church in Elkton with Pastor Rick Robertson officiating. Burial to follow in the Eppard Lam cemetery.
Visitation will be 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.