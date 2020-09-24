Roger D. Wolfe
Roger Dale Wolfe, 71, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. He was born Aug. 7, 1949, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Robert Dolan Sr. and Norma Crummett Wolfe.
He graduated from James Madison in 1971 and played on the first men’s soccer team. He loved softball playing on local teams for Wayne’s Hair Design, Daily News-Record, The Elbow Room and Guys & Dolls. He was employed by Rockingham Memorial Hospital for 30 years as an assistant surgical supervisor. After his retirement, he volunteered at the hospital. He was a member of the Hose Company No. 4. He collected sports memorabilia and was an avid Redskins and Dodgers Fan. He was also an avid bird watcher who could identify any species of bird.
He is survived by a brother, Robert D. Wolfe Jr. and wife, Diane, of Massanutten; nephew and niece, Tyler Wolfe, Lauren Wolfe and husband, Brad Garnet; and step nephews, Matthew Setley and Anthony Setley.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to view and sign the guest book may do so on Thursday from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Parkinson’s Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
