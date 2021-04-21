Roger Dale Siever
Roger Dale Siever, 77, of Stephens City, Va., went home to be with the Lord on April 15, 2021, surrounded by his family. He was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Harrisonburg, Va., a son of Benjamin Franklin and Melba Landis Siever, both of whom preceded him in death.
Roger is survived by his wife of 57 years, Nellie May Siever; his sons, Terry (Tammy) Siever of Front Royal, Va., and Curtis (Donna) Siever of Winchester, Va.; grandsons, Tyler (Melissa) Siever of Front Royal, Va., and Travis (MaryLee Gowdy, fianceé) Siever of Front Royal, Va.; and granddaughter, Amanda (Sean) Deem of Stephens City, Va.
Roger is survived by his brother, Meade (Velda) Siever of Mount Jackson, Va. His sister, Linda Lindamood, preceded him in death.
Roger was a drywall finisher for over 50 years. He was a member of Valley Bible Church of Stephens City, Va. Roger was always active and never met a stranger. He loved to lend a helping hand to friends and family. He loved to garden and tend to his chickens.
Family will receive friends and family at Valley Bible Church, 528 Double Church Road, Stephens City, Va., Friday, April 23, between 6 and 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery at 11246 Hisers Lane, Broadway, Va., Saturday, April 24, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Valley Bible Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
