Roger Dale Stroop of Grottoes passed away July 6, 2022. Roger was born May 10, 1944, to Eloise R. Stroop (predeceased) in Harrisonburg, Va. He is also predeceased by his Mom and Dad, Viola R. and James (Pete) Gibson; his brother, Neville R. Gibson and half brother, Stanley Stroop.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who always put his family first.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Barbara R Stroop; his daughter, Lorenda K. Gauronski and husband, Jeff; his son, Jeremy A. Stroop and wife, Tracey; his grandsons, Trevor J. and Zachary D. Gauronski; his sisters, Betty Aylor and husband, Milton, and Barbara Morris; his two half sisters, Virginia Spitzer and Peggy Lam; and many special nieces and nephews. In addition, he is survived by his bonus family, Jamie and Stephanie Housden and their children, Jessica, Gracie and Jacob.
He was a proud Mason, Scottish Rite and Shriner. He was a member of the Eureka Lodge 195, Scottish Rite of Richmond, Shriners International of Richmond and the Valley Shrine Club of Harrisonburg. He was a longstanding member of Mt. Vernon Mennonite Church of Grottoes.
The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Willow Estates Assisted Living Facility of Penn Laird for the loving care given to Roger and Barbara in his last two years as he struggled with Lewy Body Dementia. The family would like to also express their deep gratitude to Legacy Hospice Care of Harrisonburg for the loving care given to the family in the last months of his life.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes.
A graveside service with Masonic Rites will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 12, at Port Republic Cemetery with Pastor Greg Stenson officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Shriners Hospitals for Children or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.