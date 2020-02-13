Roger Delane Breeden, 72, of Elkton, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born April 1, 1947, in Charlottesville and was the son of the late Bertha Gertrude Breeden.
Roger was previously employed with Sleepware and in construction. He enjoyed building bicycles, hunting and fishing.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Snow, and a brother, Lewin Breeden.
He is survived by his wife, Paula Fay (Weaver) Breeden; daughter, Wendy McMillen and husband, Aaron, of Elkton; sons, Robert Breeden and wife, Stephanie, and Nicholas Breeden and wife, Tabitha, all of Shenandoah; sister, Ethel “Lizzy” Lam of Harrisonburg; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and three stepgreat-grandchildren.
Pastor Leroy Hulvey will conduct a funeral service 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Burial will follow at the Koontz Family Cemetery.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
