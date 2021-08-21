Roger Edward Hornick
Roger Edward Hornick, 66, of Timberville, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021.
He was born on April 26, 1955 in Elkins, W.Va., to Bettie Ilene Morgan Hornick of Timberville and the late Dempsey Junior Hornick.
He was a construction worker and served in the military.
Surviving is his wife, Karen Sue Cox of Timberville; one son, Marshall Freeman and wife, Sherry, of Broadway; one daughter, Brandy Funk and husband, Timothy, of Mount Jackson; two sisters, Virginia “Jenny” Gingerich of Kansas, and Kathy Pool of Fulks Run; two brothers, D. Alan Hornick of Timberville, and Steven W. Hornick of Fulks Run; one niece raised as a sister, Nina Coira of Grottoes; six grandchildren, and two pets, Lexi and Little Bit.
The body was cremated.
A service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home; P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with funeral expenses.
