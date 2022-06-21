Roger Eugene Dove, 60, of Rockingham, Va., died June 19, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
He was born March 7, 1962, in Petersburg, W.Va., and was a son of Catherine Virginia Heavner Dove of Lacey Spring and the late Raymond Eugene Dove.
Roger was a farmhand at Bare Foot Farm.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by three children, Quenton Jerome Dove of Fulks Run, Keisha Leigh-Ann Gangwer of Quicksburg and Jamie Lee Dove of Fredericksburg; two sisters, Debbie Fleming of Timberville and Donna Clinedinst of Harrisonburg; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
One brother, Samuel Dove, and one sister, Lana Fleming, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
