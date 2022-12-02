Roger Lee “Cotton” Comer, 74, a lifelong resident of Shenandoah, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. Center.
He was born March 18, 1948, in Shenandoah at his home place, and was the son of the late Alice Virginia Comer and the grandson of the late Ada Comer.
Cotton graduated from Page County High School in 1967 and was employed as a security guard for Genie Corporation before retiring.
He is survived by an aunt, Shirley Comer of Luray; caregiver and cousin, Jack Supples of Shenandoah; and a special friend, Sherwood Comer of Shenandoah.
Honoring his wishes, he will be cremated and a graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery with Pastor Jim Martin and Pastor Jim Harrison officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shenandoah Volunteer Fire Company, 201 Pennsylvania Ave., Shenandoah, VA 22849.
Lindsey-Kyger Funeral Home in Shenandoah is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
