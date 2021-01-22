Roger L. Keyser, 76, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Stanley, Va., died Jan. 17, 2021, from complications of COVID. He was born July 15, 1944, in Stanley, Va., to the late Raymond and Edna Keyser.
Mr. Keyser graduated from Page County High School (Class of 1962) and from George Mason University. He worked for the CIA for 17 years and also operated several businesses in Page County during the 1980s. He was also a realtor for 30 years and retired from Homeland Security after six years of service.
Mr. Keyser served as mayor for the Town of Stanley from 1980 through 1983. He was a member of the Stanley Volunteer Fire Department and the Stanley Volunteer Rescue Squad during the 1980s.
Surviving are his wife of 17 years, Donna Driskill Keyser; a sister, Betty K. Foltz of McGaheysville, formerly of Luray; three sons, David and wife, Loretta, Donald and wife, Pamela of Stanley and Lee and wife, Sarah of Elkton; a daughter, Debbie Grube and husband, Jim of Elkton; a stepdaughter, Amanda and companion, Frankie, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and his special hunting buddies for more than 60 years, J.P. Short, Larry Short and Earl Kibler.
Family night will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, at the Stanley Fire Hall.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at St. Luke Lutheran Church Cemetery at Alma.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church, Stanley, VA 22851.
