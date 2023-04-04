Roger Lee Lam, 78, of Dayton, died March 29, 2023, at his residence. He was born Dec. 13, 1944, in Rockingham County to the late Berlin and Hazel Reedy Lam.
Roger was the owner of Wonderland Nursery in Dayton where he provided numerous businesses and florists with plants.
Surviving are daughters, Crystal Conley and husband, Chris, Jenny Dean Miller, Windy Sprouse; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Betty Depoy, Geraldine Smith and Robert “Bobby” Lam.
The family will receive friends Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home from 3-8 p.m.
Burial will be private.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
