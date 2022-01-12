Roger Lee Lam, 78, of Elkton, died Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle with congestive heart failure, bone marrow cancer and Myodysplastic Syndrome (high grade) with strength and dignity.
Mr. Lam was born Jan. 16, 1943, in Page County and was the son of the late Eugene Clinton and Oneeda Virginia Meadows Lam. He was also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Lam.
On Aug. 24, 1963, he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Mary Frances Hensley Lam, who survives. They met at Youth Group and dated five years prior to their 58 wonderful years of marriage. They had a beautiful family consisting of a son, Duane Scott Lam, wife, Paula; their children, Zachary Scott Lam and wife, Samantha; their children, Bailey Elizabeth, Elizabeth Rose Marie (Libby), and Elena Grace (Ellie) Lam, Joshua Ryan, Corbin Lee, and Carson Alexander Lam; a daughter, Vanessa Renee Lam Breeden and husband, Steve; their children, Emily Celeste and Natalie Alexa. Also surviving are Roger’s siblings, Shirley Mowbray and husband, Everett, Elwood Lam and wife, Barbara, and Allen Lam. He had an unconditional love for all his family.
Roger worked as a Maintenance Mechanic for DuPont in Waynesboro for 38 years retiring May 1, 2000 and enjoyed many years of traveling and bluegrass festivals. He had an exceptional love for sports. He enjoyed the San Francisco Giants, Dallas Cowboys and the Virginia Cavaliers (all sports). He coached little league baseball and was a member of Blue Ridge Independent Church, where he served many times as the Chairman of the Board of Stewards, member of the Board of Directors and served in the Church choir for 64 years.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Independent Church in Elkton. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg. The family asks that masks are worn for the health of others.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the church.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank Dr. Kelly Davidson and her team, Katie Strickler, Kelsey Lederman, and Leslie Ward of the Hematology/Oncology at UVA for Roger’s excellent care. Kathryn Merrill, Dr. Ausia Iqbal, UVA Palliative Care. Sentara Medi-Hospice Charlottesville Dr. Brooke Bostic, Director, Administrator, Karen Marshall, nurses Sarah, Tameka and Natasha. Dr. Andrew Darby and his team for his excellent care of Roger’s heart. His primary care doctors, Gene Yoder and Harry Crawford III and nurses.
The family requests no flowers and make memorial donations to either Blue Ridge Independent Church Building Fund at 38 Independent Road, Elkton, VA 22827 or the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center at UVA Division of Hematology/Oncology, P. O. Box 800716, Charlottesville, VA 22908.
