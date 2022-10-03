Roger Lee Miller, 75, of Mathias, W.Va., died from his courageous battle with cancer Oct. 1, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market.
He was born June 12, 1947, in Harrisonburg to the late Walter and Gracie Hammon Miller.
Roger retired after 25 years as an operator for the Columbia Gas Transmission station. He was a member of the Mathias Church of the Brethren, the Mathias Vol. Fire Co., where he served as past president and was a member for over 50 years, and a member of the Country Cruisers Street Rodders.
On Dec. 19, 1986, he married the former Frances Delawder Abbott, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Bradley G. Miller and wife, Julie, of Mount Sidney; stepdaughter, Denise Abbott Kirby of Mathias; granddaughter, Shaye Cline and husband, Aaron, of Destin, Fla.; stepgranddaughter, Kari Galica and husband, Douglas, of Rockingham; siblings, Virgil Miller and wife, Bernice, of Mathias, Una Walker of Broadway and Carol Brown and husband, Kenny, of Broadway; brother-in-law, Gregory H. Delawder; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, Frank, Ralph, and Douglas Miller.
Pastor Bob Curns will conduct a funeral service 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at the Mathias Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Mathias.
Those wishing to sign the book may do so Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mathias Fire Co., P.O. Box 59, Mathias, WV 26812 or the Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908-0773.
The family encourages those attending the funeral to drive their street rods.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
