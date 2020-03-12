Roger Lee Rexrode, 57, of Rockingham, Va., died March 10, 2020, at his sister’s residence in Mathias, W.Va. He was born March 27, 1962, in Harrisonburg to the late Jasper J. and Madeline Wimer Rexrode.
Surviving are two sisters, Betty Lee of Mathias and Ruby Rexrode of Rockingham; one brother, Dale Rexrode of Keezletown; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Pastor Richard Forsythe will conduct a funeral service Monday at 2 p.m. at Peoples Baptist Church in Penn Laird. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends Monday at 1 p.m. at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church, 3523 Spotswood Trail, Penn Laird, VA 22846.
