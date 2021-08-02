Roger Lee Sites Sr., 68, of Keezletown, lost his battle with cancer Friday, July 30, 2021. Weasle was born Nov. 29, 1952, in Keezletown and was a son of the late Gilbert Layton Sites and Dorothy Leah Kee Sites. He is also preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Zimmerman.
He worked with his brother as a tile setter at R&J Ceramic Tile for over 25 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed his gun collection and was an ammunition reloader. He always enjoyed a good John Wayne or Clint Eastwood movie and would never miss watching a NASCAR race.
Surviving family include sons, Roger Lee Sites Jr. and his wife, Kimberly, and Robert Layton Sites and wife, Elizabeth Pugh; grandchildren, Adrian Wine and fiancée, Sarah Roach, Kendra Knicely, Damon Pugh and David Lee Perkins Jr.; and one brother, Randy Nelson Sites and wife, Janet. He also leaves behind seven dogs and six cats that he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, Aug. 3, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Burial will be private at the Keezletown cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made at www.kygers.com.
