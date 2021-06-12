Roger Lee Stickley, 61, of Panama, formerly of Grottoes, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Panama.
Roger was born in Harrisonburg on Nov. 10, 1959, a son of the late Stanley T. Stickley and Betty Jean Stickley of Grottoes.
He was united in marriage to J.C. Aparicio, who survives.
He is also survived by a son, Jacob Thomas Stickley, of Panama; sisters, Elizabeth Jean Jenkins of Grottoes and Patricia Gibson and husband, Gerald, of Grottoes; brother, David Stickley of Grottoes, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.
In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by brothers, Darrell Lynn Stickley and Stanley Thomas Stickley, Jr.; sister, Lois Leigh, and nephew, Mason Stickley.
The family plans to have a celebration of life at a later date.
