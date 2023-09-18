Roger Lee Trobaugh, 70, a resident of Mount Crawford, passed away Sept. 14, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Trobaugh was born May 31, 1953, in Virginia to the late Charles Brooks Trobaugh and Helen Marie Craig Shifflett.
He worked for over 26 years at Shenandoah Manufacturing. He loved hunting, fishing, playing pool, spending time outdoors, and Westerns. Roger loved to joke and make people laugh with his witty nature.
On Feb. 22, 2004, he married Susanne Rhodes Trobaugh, who survives.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Crystal Dale and husband, Rick, of Chesterfield, Va.; stepson, Charlie Joseph Jr. and wife, Carla, of Dayton; sister, Dianna Messick and husband, Harry “Tom”, of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Karen Trobaugh; grandchildren, Zack, Murphy, Shelby, and Cooper; step-grandchildren, Chad Joseph (Dominique Newman), Abigail Joseph (Tyler Brown), Carly Joseph (Colby Lambert); step-great-grandchildren, Ayden, Adalynn, and Elise; nieces and nephews, Heather Hansohn (Paul), Joshua Messick (Ashley), A.D. Trobaugh; and his best friend, Timmy Craig.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Trobaugh was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Trobaugh Jr.; grandparents, Guy and Willie Trobaugh and George and Pearl Craig; and his stepdaughter, Angel Joseph.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at Dayton Cemetery with Pastor Richard Early officiating.
Those wishing may sign the register book from 12:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the funeral home. The casket will remain closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sentara RMH Hahn Cancer Center, 2010 Health Campus Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
