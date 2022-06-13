Roger “Tootle” Billy Custer, 64, of Broadway, died June 9, 2022, at UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville. He was born Nov. 9, 1957, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late John and Blanche Runion Custer.
He was a live-haul supervisor for Tyson Foods. He was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in Timberville. Tootle was an avid motorcycle enthusiast.
Surviving are two sons, Jonathan Custer and wife, Trish, of Elkton and Richard Tusing and wife, Crisy, of Fulks Run; grandchildren, Gracelyn Tusing and Jeremiah Mitchell; five brothers, Jimmy “Pete” Custer, Freddie “Dave” Custer, Jack Custer, Teddy Custer, and Charlie Custer, all of Broadway; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Lineweaver and Betty Black; and a brother, Johnnie “Beans” Custer.
Pastors Glen Turner and Steve Estep will conduct a funeral service Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Bethel Mennonite Church on Runions Creek Road in Broadway. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. to pay their respects and sign the guestbook. The casket will be closed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center, 1001 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
