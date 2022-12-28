Roger Vernon Hertzler, 80, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Dec. 26, 2022.
He was born in the Warwick community of Newport News, Va., April 6, 1942 to Vernon Naftzinger and Mary Alice (Shenk) Hertzler.
Roger married the love of his life, Betty Cunningham, in 1963. Together they had two children: daughter, Barbara A. Yancey and son, Timothy R. Hertzler (wife, Kelli) who survive. Roger is also survived by brothers, Wilmer Hertzler (wife, Lois) and Isaac Hertzler (wife, Wilma); foster sister, Tammy Glenn (husband, Nathaniel); and two grandchildren. All of these family members reside in Rockingham County, Va.
He was preceded in death by his wife and son-in-law, Robert G. Yancey Sr.
Roger grew up in Denbigh and Timberville, Va. He and Betty resided in Denbigh, Harrisonburg, Colorado and California after they were married and finally settled in Harrisonburg.
Roger was a master tile setter, working in Virginia and also California during the 20 years that he lived there. Due to the reputation gained by his skill and work ethic, he was sought after to lay tile in locations as far away as Texas, Mexico and Guam. He helped a number of men get started in that trade. Roger was a man of faith and frequently used his skills in the service of others.
A graveside service will be held at Weavers Mennonite Cemetery, 2501 Rawley Pike, Harrisonburg, Va. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at 11:00 a.m.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life in Roger's honor at Grace Covenant Church, 3337 Emmaus Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. with a reception directly after.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to AVA Care of Harrisonburg, 833 MLK Jr. Way, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
