Roger Wayne Foster, 70, died peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Roger was born March 22, 1949, in Marion, Indiana. He was the oldest son of Marlin E. Foster and Wilma Jean (Fegan).
Roger pursued learning across the country and cherished community all over the world. He grew up in Forsyth, Montana, attended college in Kansas and Washington, and worked on the Alaska pipeline near Anchorage. He studied at the Divinity School at Boston University and moved to Coshocton, Ohio, his home for nearly 30 years, where he launched a family and was active in the Footlight Players, Community Choir, and Trinity Episcopal Church. In his second act, Roger moved to Harrisonburg, Virginia, and was a graduate of the Center for Justice and Peacebuilding program at Eastern Mennonite University. He was a much-loved teacher, an advocate for playback theater, and a singer in the Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir. Friends and family will remember "his love of flying kites, his faith in the power of stories, and his insatiable curiosity."
In addition to the dear folks in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and Cohocton, Ohio, who loved him, Roger leaves behind siblings, Ron Foster and wife, Linda, in Kansas, Marla Foster in Wisconsin, LuAnn Littlelight in Montana, and Rollie Foster in Illinois; niece, Layne Foster in Indiana, and niece, Olivia Foster in Illinois, and nephew, Mike Wall in Missouri. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Jacques, in 2019, and niece, Jessica, in 2012.
He is also survived by the mother of their children, Carolyn Gross-Robison in Dresden, Ohio, and three sons, Ryan Foster and wife, Vanessa, in Columbus, Ohio, Kevin Foster and wife, Lisa, in Sylvania, Ohio, and Nathaniel Foster and wife, Erin, in Swayzee, Indiana. Nine grandchildren include Drew, Ian, Emma, Magdalen, Caedmon, Eden, Rowen, Jacob, and Eliott.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Memorial contributions can be made to the Inside Out Playback Theater Group or Center for Justice and Peacebuilding c/o Eastern Mennonite University at emu.edu/giving.
A small gathering will be held in Coshocton, Ohio, at a date to be determined in the Spring.
