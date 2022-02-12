November 24, 1942 – February 7, 2022
Roland Curtis Heatwole, 79, a resident of Mt. Crawford, Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior February 7, 2022. He passed away at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Roland was born on November 24, 1942 in Harrisonburg and was the son of the late Roland B. Heatwole and Lula Anderson Heatwole.
Roland was a lifelong resident of Rockingham County. On June 30, 1979, he married Martha Maitland Heatwole, who survives.
Roland is survived by two sons, Curtis L. Heatwole and wife, Heather, of Cambridgeshire, England and Daron A. Heatwole and wife, Barbara, of Verona; four stepdaughters, Beth A. Woods of Harrisonburg, Lori L. Woods and husband, Curtis of Harrisonburg, Shelley L. Mace and husband, Wayne of Harrisonburg, and Sarah A. Curbelo of Penn Laird; one brother Ashby L. Heatwole and wife, Carolyn of Harrisonburg and two sisters, Judy H. Comer and husband, Alton, of Harrisonburg, and Vickie H. Moyers and husband, Harold, of Lacey Spring; five grandchildren; eight step grandchildren; three great grandchildren; eleven step great grandchildren; one step great great grandchild; two nephews and one niece.
Roland was a former police officer for the City of Harrisonburg Police Department. He was also at one time a franchise owner of a 7 Eleven store in Harrisonburg.
He attended Grace Covenant Church in Harrisonburg.
Roland enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and long rides in the mountains. He loved animals by taking care of and giving a caring home to a number of pets through the years.
A funeral service will be held 11 AM, Monday, February 14, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Reverend Jimmy Kite officiating. Burial will be at Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton. The family requests those attending wear facial coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
