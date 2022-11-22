Ronald Benjamin Long passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Ron was born April 30, 1948, in Harrisonburg, Va. to John Long and Gertrude Spitler Long and grew up on a farm “The Cedars” in New Market, Va.
He graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School and then attended Roanoke Technical Institute, receiving an Associate’s Degree. He went on to teach mechanical engineering at Lynchburg Community College. Later he took these skills to Dunham-Bush, where he cultivated some lifelong friendships. Throughout his life he had various successful sales positions before settling on the Smith Creek farm.
Ron was an avid sportsman and from a young age he played baseball, horseback riding, hunting, and earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He was dedicated to the Scouts and often hosted troops who camped and did target practice on Smith Creek. He enjoyed spending time with his long-term friends, camping, skeet shooting, and gardening.
Ron is survived by his wife of 46 years, Cherie Mathias Long; his daughters, Kristine Long of Alexandria, Va., and Katrina Gerald (Vu) of Harrisonburg; two grandchildren, Sabrina and Russell; and sisters, Judi Moomaw (John) of Harrisonburg and Jennifer Runion (Christopher) of Bridgewater.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. at Manor Memorial Methodist Church in New Market, Va.
Online condolences can be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
