Ronald Dean Cummings, 82, passed away at home with his family Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.
Ronald leaves behind his loving wife of 61 years, June Irene; his three children, four grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Ronald was the second eldest of seven sons of Hester and Stanley Cummings.
Ron graduated from Woodrow Wilson H.S. in Beckley, W.Va., class of ‘56. He was very proud of his Alma Mater and attended every class reunion. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in mathematics while employed at Westinghouse. Shortly after graduating, Ron was hired by IBM where he retired in 1993.
Ron loved discovering the United States by traveling with his family throughout his life, successfully visiting all 50 states with his wife.
He later relocated to the Shenandoah Valley to enjoy family and community fellowship like his weekly Monday golf day with friends and colleagues.
Above all Ron was an enthusiastic supporter of his children and later his grandchildren in all of their life endeavors. Ron attended virtually all events, large or small, served as coach and mentor to many throughout his life.
Ron was a member of Summit Church of the Brethren, where he forged a special friendship with The Rev. Steve Spire.
A socially distanced memorial service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Sangerville Church of the Brethren, 1:30 p.m.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Sentara Hospice team and Loretta Freeze for their professional and compassionate support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a charitable donation to the Sangerville Church of the Brethren youth group.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.