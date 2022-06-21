Ronald Dennis Brunk, 63, of Harrisonburg, passed away on June 15, 2022.
Ronnie was born on May 14,1959, in Cheverly, Md., to Gerald Leroy Brunk and Sharon Brunk. He quickly left that Yankee hellhole and made his way to Rockingham County, where he belonged.
Ronnie graduated from Turner Ashby High School in 1977, cementing lifelong friendships and a brotherhood that found joy in being together. He never left Rockingham County, except when he did — to head over the mountain to fish and hunt in West Virginia, to coach his sons in baseball tournaments up and down the East Coast and to enjoy the comradery of NASCAR weekends. More recently, he learned to explore new places, even venturing to the strange far-off land known as California.
Ronnie worked for 34 years for Mast & Brunk where he became a partner and vice president of operations. Though titles weren’t important to him, VP of Operations was fitting, as he was involved in bidding, hiring and managing, project planning and logistics. Ronnie was well known on job sites throughout the area, usually carrying his hard hat instead of wearing it on his head.
His passion for baseball began with coaching his sons in Bridgewater Little League from t-ball to Senior League. He joined the Rockingham County Baseball League in 2007 and coached Aaron on the Broadway team before coming to Montezuma in 2010, where he coached Adam and nephew, Jordan Branner. He managed the Braves from 2012-19 and in the last three years enjoyed a coaching role alongside manager, Chris Rush. He loved the team, whether they won or lost, and he cherished his relationships with players, managers, coaches, umpires and fans. Ronnie also loved the post-game analysis, recounting games pitch by pitch and offering colorful commentary along the way.
Ronnie was a respected member of the Shenandoah Basketball Officials Association and the Harrisonburg Umpires Association. He loved being with young athletes and their coaches, and he always brought home stories from the gym or the ballfield. He and his wife joked they might be the only husband-wife refereeing team in the state.
He was a longtime member and current board member of the Montezuma Ruritans. He looked forward to volunteering more as he planned his retirement.
Ronnie could sit in a tree stand all day as long as he had snacks; he didn’t need to see a deer to be completely happy, though he always complained about squirrels and noisy birds. He fished compulsively and considered himself rich if the freezer was full of trout.
He is survived by wife, Lauren Jefferson; sister, Renee Branner; sons, Aaron Brunk and wife, Jennifer Dunn, and Adam Brunk and partner, Brittany Greaver; the mother of his children, Donna Brunk; nephew, Jarrett Brunk; nephew, Jordan Branner and wife, Nessa; niece, Alicia Branner; and his parents. He is preceded in death by his brother, Randall Brunk.
Honorary pallbearers are cousins, Alan Brunk and Kenny Brunk, and friends, James Eye, Terry Eye, Randy Moyers, Devon Phillips, Jay Thacker, Tommy Thomas, Mike Suter and Danny Walker.
A memorial service will be at the Montezuma Church of the Brethren at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, in Dayton, Va., at 4937 Ottobine Road, with Hollis Dodge and Laura Lehman officiating. A brief celebration of life and gathering with the family will begin at approximately 11:30 a.m. at the adjacent Montezuma Ruritan Park Baseball Field, located at 6546 McNett Drive, off Ottobine Road.
Please join us for one or both of these events. Dress as Ronnie would have liked to have dressed for a hot day in late June, and bring lawn chairs for the Ruritan Park celebration. We’ll provide some shade and hotdogs, both of which would have made Ronnie very happy.
Arrangements are in care of Johnson Funeral Service, Bridgewater, Va. (https://www.johnsonfs.com/).
In lieu of flowers, Ronnie would have appreciated your spending meaningful time with loved ones. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County for the Ronnie Brunk Memorial Scholarship to provide opportunities for vocational students at Massanutten Technical Center.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.