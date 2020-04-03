Ronald Denver Bennett
Ronald Denver Bennett, 84, of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Accordius Health at Harrisonburg.
Mr. Bennett was born Nov. 15, 1935, in Brandywine, W.Va., and was the son of the late Denver and Arleta Bennett. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, as well as a grandson and great-grandson.
Ronald was employed at Dunham-Bush as a machinist and at Parkview Gas Station. He enjoyed and was very good at taking photos of nature and of the mountains.
He is survived by his wife, Thelma Elizabeth Bennett; children, Robert Bennett and wife, Debbie, Tony Sue, Shannon Bennett and wife, Machile, and Ronald Bennett and wife, Stacie; grandchildren, Richard, Quentin, Damian, Kenny, Jeanette and Jase Bennett, and Dakota and Chaz Williams. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be determined.
