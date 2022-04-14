WEYERS CAVE -- Ronald “Ronnie” Houff Ritchie, 77, husband of Carolyn S. Ritchie, passed away Tuesday, April 12, 2022, at his residence.
Mr. Ritchie was born Dec. 29, 1944, in Miami Beach, Fla. to the late Joseph William and Geneva (Houff) Ritchie.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Harris (Randy) and Renea Harlow; a brother, Barry W. Ritchie (Glenda); a sister, Teri Ritchie Sumey; grandchildren, Tyler Harris and fiancé, Whitney, and her son, Peyton, Kyle Harris and wife, Ellie, Bryce Harlow and wife, Sarah, Clay Harris and Bailey Harlow; and great-granddaughter, Teagan Harris.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, April 15, 2022, at Henry Funeral Home and at their residence at other times.
A funeral service will be conducted at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 16, by Pastor Daniel House.
The full obituary may be viewed online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
