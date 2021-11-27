Ronald Harry McPherson, 84 of Broadway, VA died November 24, 2021 at his residence.
He was born September 5, 1937 in Michigan, to the late James H. and Elda Maynard McPherson.
Ronald was a farmer. He was a lifetime member of Broadway Rescue Squad. He served on the Rockingham County Planning Commission. He was the former owner of McPherson Plumbing, and a member of the New Market Seventh Day Adventist Church.
On November 8, 1991 he married the former Carolyn Roadcap, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Sadonna Long, Craig McPherson, Matthew McPherson and spouse Tonya, Charissa Wright and spouse Aaron, Kim Seekford and spouse Mike, Tiffany Whitehair and spouse David; grandchildren, Jeremy Orebaugh, Andrew Long and spouse Katie, Emily McPherson, Laura McPherson, Christopher McPherson, Brooklyn Davidson and spouse Brandon, Sydney Wright, Sable Seekford, Zane Seekford, Hannah Whitehair, Joshua Whitehair; great grandchildren, Savannah Davidson, Caroline Davidson, Lillian McPherson, and Otto Long.
At Ronald’s request a private graveside will be held at Bethel Cemetery in Mayland. His body was cremated.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
