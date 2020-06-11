Ronald Irwin “Ronnie” Pyles, 73, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at his home. Mr. Pyles was born Nov. 11, 1946, in Morgantown, W.Va., and was a son of the late Freddie Dale and Helen Genevieve Bibby Pyles.
Before his retirement, he worked for West Valley Concrete and Precision Walls. He enjoyed playing pool in billiard tournaments, gardening, hunting and the outdoors. He was a member of New Song Anabaptist Fellowship Church.
On May 20, 1968, he married the former Judith Ann Beery, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Lisa Gale House and husband, Tom, of Tennessee, Tracy Lynn Day and husband, Donnie, Shelley Pyles Donaldson, Shane Clayton Pyles and wife, Andrea, Daymion Wayne Pyles and wife, Angie, Amanda Corrine Pyles, all of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Iris Pollick and Joy Miller and husband, Jason; brother, Jeff Lawlor; grandchildren, Darrien Anthony Delgado, Hailey Allyson Pyles, Jessica Whitney Delgado, Madison Grace Pyles, Brandon Wayne Pyles, Afton Rose Morris, Jada McKenzie Pyles, Bailey Marie Pyles, Aubrey Corrine Pyles, Sarah Morgan, April Peterson and husband, Nick, Rachel Mancini and husband, Zach; and great-grandchildren, Haisley Grace Pyles, Reagan Mancini, Logan Mancini and Macklin Peterson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pyles was preceded in death by a son, Waylon David Pyles; a sister, Doris Bowels; and a brother, John Micheal Pyles.
The family will receive friends at Mr. Pyle’s home, 3119 N. Valley Pike, Harrisonburg, Friday, June 12, 2020, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. at the West Rockingham Ruritan Park with Pastor Basil Marin officiating.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.