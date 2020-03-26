Ronald Irvin Parlett, 70, of Luray, died March 25, 2020.
He will be taken to Antioch Independent Bible Church on Friday, March 27, for friends and family to view and sign the register from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For the safety of the family and others a private funeral service will be at a later date.
Arrangements by TheBradleyFuneralHome.com.
